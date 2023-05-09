Follow Us:
  Polling for two UP assembly by-elections on Wednesday

Polling for two UP assembly by-elections on Wednesday

The BJP and the SP are in the fray for the Suar seat while BJP has given ticket to Apna Dal candidate for Chanbey seat.

Statesman News Service | Lucknow | May 9, 2023 5:58 pm

Representational Image (File Photo: PIB)

Elaborate security measures have been taken for by elections in two Uttar Pradesh assembly seats Suar and Chanbey to be held on Wednesday.

The bypolls to Suar seat in Rampur was necessitated in the wake of the disqualification of SP member Abudullah Azam Khan, son of senior leader Mohammad Azam Khan. In the case of Chanbey (reserved) seat in Mirzapur, byelection was due after sitting Apna Dal member Rahul Prakash Kol’s untimely demise.

Special DG Prashant Kumar said here on Tuesday that polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm for which 40 companies of Central forces have been deployed along with state police to ensure free and fair polls.

The counting of votes for both the assembly bypolls will be taken up on May 13 morning.

