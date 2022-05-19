Mathura court allows petition seeking removal of Shahi Idgah

In a major development, a Mathura court has allowed a petition demanding the removal of the Shahi Idgah.

The Mathura court also allowed the plea to seal the Shahi Idgah Mosque near Krishna Janmabhoomi.

Allowing the suit against Shahi Idgah mosque that demands its removal from the Krishna Janmabhoomi land, the verdict has now paved the way for hearings to take place in court against the mosque.

The petitioners in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute case are seeking the ownership of 13.37 acres of land of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and also the removal of Shahi Idgah Mosque built there.

In one of the multiple pleas filed before the court, the petitioners had requested the court to demolish the Idgah built on the trust’s land declaring it as illegal and hand over the entire land to the de-facto owner, Lord Shri Krishna Virajman.

The petition also sought excavation of the disputed site under the supervision of the court, saying that an inquiry report of the excavation should be submitted.