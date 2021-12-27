Man held for cheating Retd Colonel of Rs 6 lakh in Noida

The IT Cell of Noida Police has arrested a man who allegedly duped people by hacking their phones and transferring money from their bank accounts.

Additional DCP Noida Ranvijay Singh informed that a complaint was received on August 10, at Sector 20 police station by a Retd Colonel stating that he was duped of Rs 6 lakh by a fraudster.

The complainant stated that he got a weblink on his mobile phone to which he inadvertently clicked and his phone was subsequently hacked by the fraudsters. “Soon after some time Rs 6 lakh was debited from his account,” the police said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation was initiated by the IT Cell of the Noida Police.”We started developing digital evidence after which it was found that the crime was done from Rajasthan’s Bikaner district and the amount was transferred to a person from the same district,” the ADCP said.

After getting all the relevant details, the police swung into action and froze the specified account.

On Saturday, the accused, identified as Chetan Prakash Upadhyay, a resident of Bikaner in Rajasthan, was arrested by the cops near Sector 18, Noida, however, a close aide of Upadhyay is still absconding and efforts are on to nab him.The police have recovered 5 Credit cards, five ATM cards and a mobile phone from the accused.

The senior police official informed that the duped money is also safe and will be transferred into the account of Retd Colonel by next week.