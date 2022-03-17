UP man held for abetment as Dalit woman ends life

A man has been charged with forcing a 22-year-old Dalit lady into marriage and causing her to commit suicide as a result.

The accused, who lives nearby, allegedly broke into the woman’s home, thrashed and misbehaved with his three children, and put pressure on his eldest daughter to marry.

“Humiliated, my daughter jumped in front of a speeding truck and died,” the woman’s father said in his complaint.

The incident occurred on March 14th night. The police had previously claimed that the girl died in a car accident.

However, the situation changed when the woman’s father filed a complaint against the man, Mohit Kumar, a member of the Saini group.

The culprit has been detained and placed in judicial custody, according to Bijnor SP Dharamveer Singh.

“An FIR under the SC/ST Act and sections 323, 504, 506, 306 of the IPC have been registered against him,” the SP said.

(with inputs from IANS)