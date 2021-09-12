Mahua Moitra taunts Yogi Adityanath over newspaper ad highlighting achievements of UP govt

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Krishnanagar Mahua Moitra on Sunday took a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over a UP Government advertisement highlighting the achievements of the state administration.

The advertisement, that appeared on the front page of a leading daily, has allegedly used the images of MAA flyover in Kolkata, JW Marriott and the yellow coloured taxis that run in the capital of WB.

Its heading reads, “Transforming Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath” in all caps.

Purportedly addressing Yogi as “Gudduji”, she has also implicitly suggested that some police action might be taken against her.

In her tweet, Moitra said, “Thuggy Yogi in his UP ads with Kolkata’s MAA flyover, our JW Marriott & our iconic yellow taxis! Change your soul or at least your ad agency Gudduji! P.S. Looking forward to FIRs against me in Noida now :-)”.