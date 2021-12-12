Lucknow varsity teachers to begin week-long protest

The Lucknow University Teachers’ Association (LUTA) will begin a week-long protest on Monday against university authorities for issuing a show-cause notice to dean of arts, Professor Shashi Shukla.

The notice was issued to the professor for not turning up at a selection committee meeting.

Two days ago, the LUTA had given 24 hours to the authorities to revoke the notice. Since the notice has not been revoked, the Association has decided to stage the protest in two phases.

In the first phase, which will begin from Monday, teachers will observe ‘Teacher Harassment Day’, followed by the ‘University Act Defence Day’ on Tuesday and ‘Save Lucknow University Day’ the next day.

All teachers will take classes with a black band on their arm on all these days.

In the second phase, the LUTA and Lucknow University Associated College Teachers’ Association will jointly protest and stage a dharna at the Saraswati Vatika on Thursday.

On Friday, LUTA members will march from the university to the residence of deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma and submit a memorandum.

On Saturday, the teachers will march till Raj Bhavan.

LUTA General Secretary Professor Vineet Verma, said: “We will not tolerate this injustice. If any teacher talks about the university Act or statute, will they be served show-cause notice? The dean arts had only questioned if the university Act was being followed.