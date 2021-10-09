Lakhimpur Kheri: No hope for justice without Mishra’s dismissal as Union minister, says AAP Punjab

Demanding immediate dismissal of Union minister Ajay Mishra, father of an accused Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, from the Narendra Modi Cabinet, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab on Saturday said there is no hope for justice in the case without dismissal of the Union minister.

Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said six days after the incident, on the one hand, drama was being done by accused Ashish Mishra by surrendering through VIP treatment and on the other hand, his father Ajay Mishra is clinging to the post of Union minister of state for home affairs as if nothing had happened.

He said if there was even a shred of morality in the Mishra family, the accused son would have surrendered immediately and the minister’s father would have resigned immediately. But it seems that the morality of the entire BJP has gone to waste, the AAP leader added.

Cheema said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who teaches ethics through ‘Mann Ki Baat’, is silent about the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, as if the incident was not carried out by the ‘goon’ son of his own minister in UP, but by Taliban in Afghanistan. He asked PM Modi what was the compulsion that the heart was not beating for ‘annadatas’ (farmers) in the ’56-inch chest’ of the country and two words of sympathy did not come out of his mouth.

The AAP leader said if Modi had considered himself the Prime Minister of all including farmers and laborers, then the country’s annadatas who had been sitting on the streets for months against black laws would not have harried like this. “If the Prime Minister had not hated the farmers so much, no hooligan would have dared to run away after mowing down the farmers from his VIP vehicle and surrender voluntarily after six days,” said Cheema.

The AAP leader said it would have been better if PM had done justice to his position by immediately seeking resignation from Ajay Mishra and in case of not getting the same, should have removed him from the post of Union minister of state for home affairs and sent a clear signal to the country and the world; that no one should dare to take the law into their own hands.

Cheema said the lax attitude of the BJP’s Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh and Modi-led central government towards the Lakhimpur Kheri incident had also forced the Honorable Supreme Court to make scathing remarks.