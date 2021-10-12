Lakhimpur Kheri incident: IYC stages silent protest at Jantar Mantar

On Monday staged a silent protest at the Jantar Mantar here demanding justice for the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and suspension of Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Misra, whose son Ashish Misra is the prime accused in the case.

The Youth Congress expressed its anguish by sitting quietly for over two hours.

IYC president Srinivas B.V. said, “For the first time in Indian history, the son of a Union minister has trampled farmers, but the ruling party at the Centre, instead of supporting the farmers, is opposing them.”

“What happened in Lakhimpur Kheri reminds us of the British rule in India. It seems to be a well-planned conspiracy to scare the farmers,” he added.

One IYC member said that Congress will continue to fight for justice for every sections in the country.

The party workers said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi had time to visit the US, he doesn’t even have 10 minutes to spare to meet the farmers of his own country.

“Till Ajay Misra does not resign from his post, the Youth Congress will continue its fight,” said IYC national media in-charge Rahul Rao.

The Congress also carried out similar silent protests in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa on Monday.

A total of nine persons, including a local journalist and four farmers, were killed in the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri incident.