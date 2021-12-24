‘Jaan hai toh Jahaan hai’: HC urges EC to bar rallies, defer UP polls

Amid the Omicron scare, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday requested the Election Commission of India to immediately postpone the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh for 1-2 months.

The court also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the EC to immediately ban rallies and public meetings of political parties in the state.

“If rallies are not stopped, results will be worse than the second wave,” Justice Shekhar Yadav said, adding that, “Jaan hai toh Jahaan hai (if there is life, we have the world).”

“Election rallies of political parties should be banned to save the public from the third wave of Corona in the assembly elections to be held in UP. They should be asked to campaign through TV and newspapers. ECI should take strict steps to stop the election meetings and rallies of the parties. Also consider postponing the election, because only if there is life, the world is meaningful,” the court said.

The court also highlighted the devastation caused by second wave particularly during UP panchayat polls and West Bengal assembly elections.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year.