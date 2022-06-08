Gita Press to open outlets in 11 countries

Gita Press, the largest publishing press of Hindu religion text, is planning to open its outlets in 11 countries, the international convener of the press Jai Kishan Sarda said.

Jai Kishan Sarda and his wife Sumitra Sarda, both are of Indian origin and living in Nepal from many generations. They have been managing Gita Press book depot in Nepal at Pashupatinath temple campus since 2016 and Jai Kishan Sarda thought of serving the society after he was saved in the earthquake in Nepal.

“We are planning to open Gita Press stores in other countries and we became highly motivated after listening to President Kovind during the Gita Press centenary programme in Gorakhpur last week. President Kovind said that his secretariat will help in reaching the books at the international level. I have many contacts in several countries and we are coordinating with the people of Indian and Nepali origin in 11 countries to open outlets in their respective countries,” he said.

He further added that he has plans to open outlets in Australia, America, Dubai, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, the UK, Ghana, Kenya, Thailand and Myanmar.

The Gita Press is located in Gorakhpur and was founded in 1923 by Jaya Dayal Goyanka and Ghanshyam Das Jalan for promoting the principles of Sanatan Dharma.

Hanuman Prasad Poddar, popularly known as ‘Bhai ji’ was the founding and the lifetime editor of its noted magazine who also wrote articles with his pen name ‘Shiv Kalyan’.

It started publishing in 1927, with a circulation of 1,600 copies and its print order had reached 2,50,000 in 2012.

The Gita Press archives contain over 3,500 manuscripts including over 100 interpretations of the Bhagwad Gita.

Since its establishment, the Gita Press has published approximately 410 million copies of the Gita (in different editions) and 70.0 million copies of the Ram Charitamanas, at subsidised prices.