Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Gita Press as the center of Sanatan Dharma, a vibrant faith that preserves Indian culture and heritage.

“Gita Press is no less than a temple for crores of people. There is Gita in his name as well as in his work. Where there is Gita, there is Krishna. Where there is Krishna, there is Karuna and Karma. Realization of knowledge and research of science,” he said while claiming that the result of this resolution is that today India is touching a new dimension of success every day.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the centenary celebration of Gita Press, he said Gorakhpur is a wonderful example of development as well as heritage.

Modi said he got the privilege of releasing Chitramay Shivpuran on art paper for the first time and Shiv Mahapuran in Nepali language.

He said for 100 years, this institution is giving light to the whole of humanity guiding through religious books. “Our government has given the Gandhi Peace Prize to the Gita Press, this honour is a recognition of the Gita Press’s legacy of 100 years. When I put the photo of Gorakhpur station on social media, people were surprised,” he said.

He further said that the members of the saints never fail. The result of this resolution is that today our India is touching a new dimension of success every day. The Gita Press is proof that success can be synonymous if the values and objectives are pure.

PM Modi said that our country is moving along with both development and heritage. Kashi and Ayodhya are perfect examples of this

Later, he flagged off two Vande Bharat Express trains from Gorakhpur.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Yogi, while welcoming the PM at the ceremony, said that Ramgarhtal was synonymous with criminal activities of Gorakhpur, but today it is creating a new identity as a magnificent lake.

“With a new connectivity, under the UDAN scheme, UDAN was started from Gorakhpur in 2017 at the behest of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Today 14 flights are taking off from here,” CM said .

During the programme, Gita Press Trustee Devidayal Aggarwal said that receiving the Gandhi Peace Prize is a matter of pride for Sanatan Dharma people.

“After completing the journey of 100 years, we have now moved ahead. There are 1800 types of books in 15 languages across the country. Good literature is being made available in their language in distant countries. Now Gita Press is also working on the app,” he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi was given a grand welcome in Gorakhpur. Flowers were showered on the PM’s convoy from the airport to Gita Press by BJP leaders and workers. During this, PM Modi greeted the workers by shaking hands.