Eight from UP killed as truck rams into parked car on KMP Expressway

A hurtling lorry rammed into a car that was parked on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in the Jhajjar district of Haryana killing eight, including a child and three women on Friday morning.

The victims, yet to be identified, were residents of Nagla Anoop village in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, were returning home from Gogamedi in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district when the mishap took place on the KMP Expressway between Badli and Farukhnagar, police said.

“The driver had parked the car behind a truck that was parked at the side of the road. A truck hit their vehicle from behind and the car got crushed between the two trucks. Eight people died in the incident,” said Om Prakash the investigating police officer.

The driver of the mangled vehicle along with the child and a woman escaped unhurt since they were not in the car.

The bodies of the victims were sent to the Bahadurgarh Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

The accused truck driver fled from the spot after the accident.

The police have started an investigation into the accident and hunt is on to arrest the absconding driver.