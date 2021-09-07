UP crosses 8cr Covid vax so far, Lucknow surpasses 1L a day

Uttar Pradesh administered more than 31.67 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccination on Monday and crossed the 8-crore mark.

Among the districts, Lucknow topped with 1.03 lakh doses administered on Monday. Sitapur (91,553), Prayagraj (82,907), Bareilly (80,598) and Kushinagar (73,039) followed next.

The state now has administered the highest number of the Covid vaccines in the country.

Health officials stated that the final figure of the doses administered on Monday would increase further as the data upload is completed by Tuesday.

Lucknow, on Monday, became the first district in the state to inoculate over 1 lakh people in a single day, since vaccination began on January 16 this year.

MK Singh, in-charge of vaccination in Lucknow, said: “By 9 pm, 1,03,143 doses had been administered in Lucknow. No other district has achieved this figure in a single day.”

The state capital exceeded its target of 86,400 doses for the day by administering 1,03,143 doses, which was the highest in the division and state, according to a press statement by the district administration.