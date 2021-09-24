Follow Us:
  1. Home / Uttar Pradesh / UP Congress extends date for prospective candidates’ application

UP Congress extends date for prospective candidates’ application

In a letter sent to all party units, UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu said that applications form from prospective candidates will now be received till October 10.

SNS | Lucknow | September 24, 2021 4:24 pm

UP Congress, Assembly polls, UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu

Photo: IANS

The Congress in Uttar Pradesh has extended the last date for applications for the Assembly polls.

In a letter sent to all party units, UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu said that applications form from prospective candidates will now be received till October 10.

Earlier, the last date for submitting applications was September 25. Each candidate was asked to deposit a sum of Rs 11,000.

Party sources said that the reason for extending the date was that the number of applications received so far was ‘unsatisfactory’.

However, a party leader said that the date had been extended because a number of applicants did not wish to submit their candidature during the ongoing ‘Pitra Paksh’ period which is considered inauspicious.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Congress insulted Dalits by saying Punjab polls to be fought under Sidhu: BJP
Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as new Punjab Chief Minister, Randhawa, OP Soni sworn-in as deputy CMs
Many lost jobs, many more to become jobless as a result of continued farmers' stir : Capt