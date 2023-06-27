Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath virtually attended the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot’ campaign, which was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, from Lucknow.

Praising the event held in Bhopal, the CM Yogi wrote on his Twitter handle, “Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot’ campaign is a movement to realise the dream of self-reliant and developed India and to make Indian democracy even more participatory.

To ensure its success, the Prime Minister went to Bhopal to interact with dedicated and hardworking BJP workers and to connect them with the new resolutions of ‘New India’. This address of the PM will infuse new energy among the workers as well as enrich their approach. Come, join the biggest booth worker discussion program ‘Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot’ and receive the guidance of the Honorable Prime Minister.”