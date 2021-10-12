CBI takes up Kanpur lab technician’s murder case after a year

The CBI has registered a case in connection with the kidnapping and murder of 28-year-old lab technician Sanjeet Yadav in Kanpur more than a year after the Uttar Pradesh government’s recommendation

The FIR was registered by the Lucknow unit of the CBI under charges of kidnapping or abducting to murder against Rahul Yadav, an associate of the victim.

Sanjeet was kidnapped and murdered on 22 June 2020 and his body was allegedly thrown into the Pandu river. Rahul has been accused by Sanjeet’s family of being behind the murder.

The family claimed that kidnappers had demanded ransom for the release of Sanjeet but after paying, on the advice of the local police, neither did they get back Sanjeet or the money as promised by the police.

Seven accused – Kuldeep, Ramji Shukla, Gyanendra Yadav, Preeti Sharma, Neelu Singh, Simi Singh and Cheetah were arrested on 24 July last year. Kuldeep and Ramji were Sanjeet’s friends.

They confessed to killing Sanjeet and said they had dumped his body in the Pandu River. However, despite a week-long search, the body was missing.

Later, an IPS officer and 11 policemen were suspended for laxity in the case.