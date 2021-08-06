Bride calls off wedding after uncle injured in celebratory firing

A 22-year-old bride called off the wedding after her uncle was allegedly injured in celebratory firing by the groom’s guests.

Iram cancelled the wedding with Shahzad just hours before it was to be solemnised on Wednesday night, after the accident took place.

“How can I marry him? If his family is behaving this way in front of my whole family, how will they behave when I will be alone with them at their place?” asked Iram.

Soon after the girl announced her decision, her family members broke the groom’s car, thrashed his relatives and held them hostage for some time.

The police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

An FIR was filed and the woman’s uncle has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

Senior sub-inspector Ravindra Palawat of the Kharkhoda police station told reporters that the video footage of the ceremony is being investigated to identify those who opened the fire.

“An FIR has been filed against the groom, Shahzad, his brother Pappu and Sanu under section 307 (attempt to murder). If the bullet was fired from a licensed weapon, a report of the cancellation of the arms license will be sent,” he added.

There have been innumerable incidents of celebratory firing during weddings, but the bride has rarely taken a stand and cancelled her wedding on these grounds. This could, perhaps, be the first incident of its kind where the bride has taken such a step.