BJP president Nadda launches ‘Booth Victory Campaign’ in UP

Launching the party’s ‘Booth Victory Campaign’ in Uttar Pradesh, BJP national president J P Nadda on Saturday said he was confident that with peoples’ blessings and led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath the ‘BJP is set to form the next government with full majority’ in the 2022 assembly elections in the State.

Addressing the party workers and state unit leaders spread across 27,700 ‘Shakti Kendras’ comprising 1.63 lakh booths through video conferencing, Nadda said, “Lakhs of our workers at the booth level are our strength.” He said the party had reached its present level thanks to the hard work of the both level workers.

Nadda said the need of the hour was to work hard at every booth to take the party to each and every household. “Booth jeeeta to chunav jeeta, Hamne har booth par jitna hai,” the BJP president asserted. He exhorted the party workers to work to strengthen the party at every booth in the state and take the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s development programme to the grassroots.

“We have to make full preparation for next year’s assembly elections in earnest. We have already formed 1.55 Lakh Booth Samiti. It is the time to strengthen the party and implement the booth level programmes. I urge all at the 27,700 shakti kendras to start the Booth Victory Campaign after strengthening each booth,” Nadda said. He also exhorted the party workers to involve all sections of society at the booth level programmes,” Nadda said.

Earlier, hitting out at the opposition parties, Nadda said Congress, Samajwadi Party and BSP were indulging in the politics of convenience. He said in UP once taking Lord Ram’s name was almost impossible. “After 500 years now decks have been cleared for the construction of a majestic Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya,” he said.

“Let SP, Congress and BSP clarify as to why did these parties not work for the construction of Ram temple during their rule in the State,” Nadda said adding that thanks to Yogi Adityanath the old traditions of the state such as Deepotsava in Ayodhya and Dev Deepawali in Varanasi were being revived.

Nadda said under Prime Minister Modi and chief minister Adityanath’s leadership in Uttar Pradesh people had endorsed the politics of development. He said people of the state had voted the BJP to power in 2017 and supported the BJP’s politics of development.

The BJP president said the party believed in two-way communication. Problems come from the grassroots and solutions were found. “On the basis of solutions, policies are formulated and properly implemented at the ground level. Booth level workers play the most important role for the success of all our programmes. Our booth corona mukt programme was quite successful,” Nadda further added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief minister Maurya and other organizational heads of the party in the state took part in the event virtually.