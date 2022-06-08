BJP MLA injured in road accident

Kailash Kharwar, BJP MLA, his driver and gunner and one more person were seriously injured when their SUV rammed into a stationary dumper in the Chakia area of the district in the early hours of Wednesday.

Kailash Kharwar, an MLA from the Chakia constituency, was returning to his village Saradih after visiting a BJP activist in Raghunathpur, according to police sources.

Near the town of Gholia, his SUV collided with a stalled dumper.

According to police reports, the collision gravely injured Kharwar, his driver Om Prakash, gunner Anil Saroj, and one other person, Sanjay Singh.

“They were all brought to Banaras Hindu University’s (BHU) trauma center, where they are being monitored,” they said.

(with inputs from IANS)