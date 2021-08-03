Amethi man held for raping minor, forcing to convert

The Amethi Police have arrested an alleged accused of rape of a minor and under the provisions of anti-conversion law. The alleged accused also tried to force the girl to abort her pregnancy.

His father is also named as an accused in the case but is now absconding.

The accused Naushad, and his father Islam, have been booked on the complaint lodged by the minor girl’s father, who works in Gujarat and returned home last week.

In his complaint, the minor’s father stated that he came to know that his daughter was pregnant when he returned from Ahmedabad on Friday.

The minor survivor’s father said that his daughter told him that Naushad was now forcing her to convert and marry him, and was also pressing her to undergo an abortion.

Amethi, Superintendent of Police (SP), Dinesh Singh, said, “We have arrested Naushad on Monday evening while his father Islam is on the run.”

The survivor’s father has said in his complaint that the accused Naushad was forcing himself upon his daughter for the past seven months, the SP said.

The case came to light on Friday when the survivor’s father came home from Ahmedabad and asked his daughter about her well-being.

“The survivor broke down and narrated the ordeal she underwent at the hands of Naushad for the past seven months. Later, when I confronted Naushad, he and his father threatened my daughter and asked her to undergo abortion and later told her to convert her religion,” the survivor’s father said in his complaint.

The SP said that a medical examination of the girl will be done and then a further probe will be conducted.