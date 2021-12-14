AAP-SP deadlock over seat sharing, AAP to go it alone in UP

The Aam Aadmi party (AAP) will now go it alone in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The party decision comes after the deadlock with the Samajwadi Party over seat sharing.

SP was apparently unwilling to part with the number of seats that AAP wanted.

Party state spokesperson Vaibhav Maheshwari said that the party was now preparing to contest all seats in the state, as had been declared by AAP earlier.

“We should be able to release a list of about 100 candidates in about a week and another list soon after. With that, names of at least 350-400 candidates would have been formalised by the end of December,” he said.

Reports of a pre-poll alliance between SP and AAP began doing the rounds after AAP MP Sanjay Singh met SP president Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow last month.

However, senior party leaders are asking candidates to continue to prepare for all seats.

The party has started preparations for fielding candidates on all seats. A party member said that the screening process has picked up pace again.