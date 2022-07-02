AAI signs agreement with UP govt for operation of 5 airports

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has signed an Operation & Management agreement for operationalisation of five airports owned by the Uttar Pradesh Government for a period of 30 years. These five airports are Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Muirpur and Shravasti.

The agreement was signed on July 1 by N V Subbarayudu, ED (SIU) on behalf of AAI and Kumar Harsh, Special Secretary, Civil Aviation Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh on behalf of the state government in presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The MoU was exchanged by Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman AAI and SP Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh. D S Mishra, Chief Secretary of UP, AK Pathak, Member Planning (AAI) were also present.

As per the agreement, AAI will operate and manage the airports and provide all necessary services. Communication Navigation Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) services will also be provided by AAI, for which the state government will enter into a separate agreement. Further, Reserved Services will be provided by the respective GoI for which GoUP will enter a separate Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), GoI. AAI will also be responsible for obtaining and maintaining of aerodrome license for these five airports.

As per the agreement, the Uttar Pradesh government will complete the initial capital works for making airports ready for commercial operation and hand over all moveable and immovable assets along with relevant approvals, and documents to AAI for operation and management.

The Uttar Pradesh government will provide dedicated infrastructure for utilities like water, electricity and drainage connection etc at the airport (to & within).

This is the first time AAI is entering into an O&M Agreement with the state government for Operationalisation of state government-owned airports. AAI being the largest airport operator and sole air navigation service provider is committed towards providing air connectivity across the country.