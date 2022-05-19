8 UP districts on high alert in wake of Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura

Eight districts in Uttar Pradesh were put on high alert by the state police to keep a close watch on anti-social elements in the wake of a slew of petitions filed in various courts over the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute.

The petitioners have sought restrictions on the presence of Muslims at the mosque, situated near the Shri Krishna temple complex in the city. A bunch of other pleas have sought a survey of the grand mosque to determine evidence of Hindu worship

Earlier, Mahendra Pratap Singh filed a plea before Civil Judge Senior Division, Mathura to seal Shahi Idgah, and deploy security there “to ensure that ancient Hindu religious symbols aren’t damaged”.

Additional Director General (Agra zone) Rajeev Krishna told reporters that he had issued instructions across eight districts of the Agra zone, which includes Mathura, to ensure security not only at the disputed site but elsewhere too, especially sensitive spots.

The ADG said that police chiefs of all the eight districts in the region have been instructed to keep a close watch on anti-social elements. He said that if anyone tries to disrupt harmony in the name of religion, immediate action will be taken against them.

Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said that the security has been tightened in the district and all efforts are being made to maintain peace.

Civil Judge Senior Division, Mathura on Tuesday said that the next hearing on the petition filed by Mahendra Pratap Singh to seal Shahi Idgah Masjid will be held on July 1. on May 12, the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court ordered the Mathura court to dispose of all the cases of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute within four months.

The High Court’s order came on the plea filed by the petitioner Narayani Sena national president Manish Yadav. In his plea, the petitioner had appealed for the early disposal of the case.