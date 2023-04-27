31 residents of Gorakhpur-Basti division return from Sudan

About 600 people have been rescued so far as part of Operation Kaveri, an effort to repatriate Indians stranded in the civil war-hit African country Sudan.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials of the state government are in constant touch with the team of the Ministry of External Affairs, officials here on Thursday said.

The CM gave a clear instruction that all the citizens of UP who are returning from Sudan be provided with food and transportation in air-conditioned buses and luxury vehicles.

In this sequence, the citizens of UP, who were rescued via Jeddah and brought to Delhi, were taken to their homes in AC buses on Thursday. On Thursday afternoon, a group of 31 citizens of Gorakhpur-Basti circle reached Sahjanwa of whom 5 were from Gorakhpur district, 12 from Deoria, 13 from Kushinagar and 1 from Siddharthnagar district.

The citizens who came out of the difficult situation of Sudan are filled with joy and full of gratitude towards the government upon their safe return home.

As soon as they reached Sahjanwa, they chanted,Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram, Narendra Modi Zindabad, Yogi Baba Zindabad, Indian Embassy Zindabad and UP Administration Zindabad.

ADM Finance and Revenue Rajesh Singh, SDM Sahajanwa Suresh Kumar Rai, District Disaster Manager Gautam Gupta, Nayab Tehsildar Amit Kumar Singh, District Information Officer Prashant Srivastava welcomed these citizens with garlands.

The assistance provided by the Modi government and Yogi government was appreciated by the citizens who were affected.

Speaking to the media, Janardan Tripathi, a resident of Hathiyaparas of Gorakhpur, Manish Gupta of Rajendra Nagar, Dev Narayan of Gagaha, Raghavendra Yadav of Kushinagar, Santosh Chaurasia of Deoria said that, the civil war has caused great suffering and has led to the loss of many lives and livelihoods.

Citizens also stated that, It is commendable that the Indian Embassy, along with the Navy, Army, and Airforce, were able to assist the citizens and rescue them.

The efforts made by the Yogi government to provide the citizens with food, rest, and transportation home is also praiseworthy.

Deoria: Vinod Shah, Jitendra Gupta, Jitendra Kumar Chaurasia, Vikas Prasad, Ajay Kumar Kanojia, Ravindra Kumar Nishad, Dashrath Kushwaha, Arjun Yadav, Satya Prakash Yadav, Nagendra Nishad, Pramod Kumar Yadav, Santosh Chaurasia.

Kushinagar: Rana Pratap Singh, Rakesh Yadav, Vinod Kumar Sharma, Murari Sharma, Jitendra Singh, Umesh Yadav, Satish Sharma, Santosh Rajbhar, Raghavendra Yadav, Babulal Sharma, Dilip Gupta, Dharmendra Mishra, Khushbuddin Ansari.

Gorakhpur: Manish Gupta, Vijay Bahadur Singh,, Ramhans, Devnarayan, Janardan Tripathi.