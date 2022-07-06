3 of family die in suicide pact in UP

Three family members, including a little daughter, were shockingly discovered hanging at their home on Wednesday morning.

Allegedly, all three of them committed suicide.

Sonu, his wife Geeta, and their daughter Shrishti, 8, have been named as the deceased.

The only survivor is the family’s ten-year-old son, Shyam.

The post-mortem on the bodies has been ordered.

Sonu and Geeta lived apart at the Awas Vikas Colony for roughly 15 years after their marriage, according to family members.

Sonu had an accident around six years ago, after which he began working for his father. When the epidemic began, he quit working and moved back into his parents’ home.

Sonu’s grandmother reported to the police that her grandson Shyam arrived early and wouldn’t leave. When questioned, he revealed that his sister, mother, and parents were strung up together.

She claimed, “We went and found them hanging and we called the cops.”

According to a police officer, the son was not discussing the event. His absence from the suicide pact was fascinating.

