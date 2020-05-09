Under normal circumstances, most of us right now would be diligently planning our summer vacations, but these are trying times.

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads across major parts of the world, many countries are doing what they can to keep their citizens safe. Restrictions on domestic and global travel are one of them.

Switzerland Tourism, while encouraging travellers across the world to stay home and stay safe, has launched a new campaign – #dreamnowtravellater – to keep hope afloat in travellers across the world giving them something to look forward to when the pandemic is finally behind us.

A short video released by the Switzerland Tourism board shares with the world the message to “Dream Now Travel Later” against a backdrop of its stunning landscapes. It assures the world that the beautiful country will pause time and stay the way it is and be ready to welcome visitors when the world opens up. The video asks people to stay home and stay safe until that time comes.

At a time when the world is burdened with stress and worry, the tourism board encourages people to dream instead of the majestic mountains, fresh alpine air, gorgeous trains, scenic lakes and the wonderful architecture of Switzerland that are all waiting for them. The video aims to spread positivity and hope to inspire people to look forward to good times when this crisis is over.

Authorities in Zermatt have been spreading the spirit of hope and resilience for communities across the world by projecting flags of different countries along with messages of hope and positivity designed by artist Gerry Hofstetter on the majestic Matterhorn peak. Through the display of these images, the village shows its solidarity with people from different nations who are currently suffering and is grateful to those who are helping the world to overcome the crisis.