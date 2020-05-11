This Earth Day, Forevermark has released its latest podcast, ‘Levison Wood: Walking with Elephants’ on the series ‘The Power of the Diamond’.

Featuring renowned British explorer, conservationist, author and photographer Levison Wood, in conversation with Charlie Mayhew, CEO of Tusk, Levison speaks about his love of elephants from when he was a child; to his most recent expedition in the spectacular Botswana landscape trekking alongside these majestic creatures on their annual migration across Botswana. From the salt pans of the Kalahari Desert to the rich and sprawling grassy plains of the Okavango Delta.

In this episode, both Levison and Charlie wil talk about the importance of conservation and looking after our planet and animals, inspiring us all to try and make small changes to our everyday to create a brighter future where the African elephant is still a part of it.

“Forevermark, part of De Beers Group, is committed to protecting the natural world and positively impacting the people, communities and countries where our natural diamonds are sourced. Diamonds are one of nature’s greatest gifts, formed billions of years ago and have dedicated six hectares to conservation of nature, covering around 200,000 hectares in total across southern Africa, this is known as The Diamond Route,” the company said in a statement.