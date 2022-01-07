Surf the top and beautiful beaches of Goa

Are there times when you try everything in your capacity to recharge your weary mind and yet feel all the same? Times when every magic formula ever invented by mankind – from food and drinks to movies and music – fails to keep your spirits up? When all else fails, try Vitamin Sea! And there is no better place to take in a good dose of this magic medicine than the beaches of Goa, where roaring waves, golden sand, and the brightly shining sun come together to give you the best revitalizing experience ever. From the ones swarming with tourists and party lovers to the rather secluded options that welcome you with their serene surroundings, these sandy havens are perfect for a dream-like holiday.
Although it is one of the smallest states in India, Goa offers an abundance of beautiful beaches. Stretching along the Arabian Sea on India’s west side just south of Mumbai, Goa offers a variety of beaches to suit any holiday style. Whether the priority is relaxation, partying, or experiencing culture, Goa has beaches to satisfy all visitors.
The sparkling waters and the sun shining like a blessing make Goa beaches perfect for indulging in fun and frolic. Along with the astounding natural beauty that makes them glorious, the several shacks, restaurants, and clubs on the beaches bring alive the mood of being in Goa. Some of the most popular beaches in North Goa and down south also provide ample opportunities for water sports, attracting thrill-seekers. Let’s take a look at the top beaches of Goa:
Palolem
Crescent-shaped and palm-fringed, Palolem beach has clean white sand and stunning views. The beach offers a range of activities such as beautiful walks and intriguing boat trips. Typical of a Goan beach, there are a range of beach huts to stay in and restaurants in which to sample the local seafood.
Patnem
Only a mere 10-minute walk from the busier Palolem beach, Patnem is the ideal location for relaxation in an idyllic setting. Patnem offers the best of both worlds: its isolated position between two cliffs generates a distinct feeling of calm, but at the same time it isn’t far from attractions and the lively nightlife in the more touristic Palolem. This is the perfect beach for a peaceful shoreline walk.
Agonda
Situated north of Palolem, Agonda is a true gem of a beach in south Goa. Hidden away from the busy beaches situated in the north of the state, Agonda is a concealed treasure. Slightly secluded, the quiet nature of this beach adds to its true beauty. A small and traditional fishing village nearby makes this one of the most culturally engaging seaside parts of Goa. Visit Agonda and take the time to appreciate the stillness; you may even see some little turtle hatchlings.
Anjuna
Once a favorite hangout for hippies, Anjuna beach currently exudes a slightly different vibe. Although there is still some evidence of the bohemian peace and o yesteryear, the beach is now a tourist hotspot. Situated in North Goa, just 11 miles from Goa’s capital of Panjim, Anjuna is easy to reach. Look out for the flea market on Wednesdays—ideal for authentic souvenir shopping—and enjoy the psychedelic trance music that often rings out at sunset.
Candolim
Candolim beach features a long, straight coastline lined with shacks, huts, and bars. These are set to a background of dunes, a natural element that is present in many of Goa’s other beaches. Close to the extremely busy Baga beach, Candolim is popular but not often not overcrowded. The beach has a lively community feel, but it also retains a level of calm in the high season.
Colva
Favored by Indian tourists, Colva beach becomes busy in October when pilgrims make their way to Colva Church. Colva is less popular among Western tourists, meaning that its industry is not so driven by nightlife entertainment. This has helped the beach retain its authenticity and culture, making it a destination with a truly Indian feel.