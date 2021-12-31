Glimpse of the evergreen temples of Chennai

Chennai is one of the beautiful cities that have everything to offer from beaches, shopping arcades, buzzing streets, lakes, historical sculptures, skyscrapers, and museums. But, these are not only elements that sum up Chennai, some historical temples add color to the charm of the city.

The city is dotted with an immense number of temples, some of which hold utmost importance and were built thousands of years ago. The famous temples in Chennai don’t only attract local people but also tourists due to their marvelous architecture.

Take a quick look at the most beautiful temples in Chennai that you can’t miss during your voyage to this city.

Kapaleeshwarar Temple

Dedicated to one of the forms of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati that is Arulmigu Kapleeswar and Karpagambal respectively, the temple should be on the top position of your list of temples to visit.

The unique facts about this temple are that it was built in the 7th century and the spectacular architecture of the temple featuring stone carving, wooden work, well-designed pillars, and various other attractive points are a treat to watch. Devotees can be a part of 6 different Pooja held daily at different timings throughout the year.

Kalikambal Temple

This spiritual place is located in the heart of Chennai and is dedicated to Goddess Kamakshi and God Kamateswarar including other devastate as well. According to the sources, the shrine was originally constructed close to the seashore, and later on, it was relocated to its present location. The famous Marina beach and other shopping markets are just a mile away from here.

Parthasarathy Temple

Built-in the 8th century, this is another one of the oldest temples you can visit in Chennai. While visiting this temple, you can see many inscriptions along with the sculptures and murals which highlight the war of Kurukshetra.

You can also check out the four different avatars of Lord Vishnu. At Parthasarathy Temple you can also see two Gopurams, one is facing the West side while the other is facing the Eastside.

Eastside is a great place to visit for the devotees who are seeking the blessings of Vishnu.

Ekambareswarar Temple

This is one of the best temples to visit in Chennai. You can find different gods and goddesses worshiping under the one roof of this temple which includes Lord Shiva, Ganesha, Shakti, Surya, Vishnu and, Goddess Kamakshi.

Built in 1680, Ekambareswarar Temple is a famous temple that is visited more often by the people as compared to other temples. A must-visit temple especially during the festive days like Chithirai, Markazhi, Aadi, and Panguni.

Anjaneyaswami Temple

It is a must to visit the temple in Chennai where a 32 feet statue of Anjaneya is worshiped by lots of devotees. People can worship from far away as the statue is so large. Head to this spiritual place for a peaceful feeling and positive vibes.

Shree Chandraprabhu Jain Naya Mandir

Sowcarpet is a place that is also known as the home of a huge number of Jains in Chennai. Dedicated to Chandraprabhu Swami, the amazing architectural design of this temple was derived from the Dilwara Temple of Rajasthan.

Shree Chandraprabhu Jain Naya Mandir is a beautiful and peaceful place to visit. What makes this temple stand out is the attractive white facade and great interior which will make you fall in love with the sacred place.