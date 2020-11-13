YouTube Rewind, company’s annual end-of-year celebratory recap video this year will not be organised this year.

The company issued a statement acknowledged that “2020 has been different,” adding that “it doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t.”

YouTube creators debuted in 2010 and have been ongoing annually for almost a decade. This is the first time when the Rewind will not happen.

“We know that so much of the good that did happen in 2020 was created by all of you. You have found ways to lift people up, help them cope, and make them laugh. You made a hard year genuinely better,” the company elaborated.

The initial reaction to the news was mostly supportive, with large creators backing the call.

There is, of course, disagreement out there as some creators, like JerryRigEverything, making the case that there are “plenty of things to be positive about.”

Last year, the Rewind video honored the platform’s record-breaking creators and videos in beauty, music, dancing and more.

In 2018, YouTube turned their year-end roundup into a full-blown short film, with cameos from Will Smith, Marshmello and more.

The company did not clarify whether Rewind will return in 2021 or not. It seems like everything depends on what the next year brings.