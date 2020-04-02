The mega video sharing platform, YouTube is reportedly working on TikTok’s rival and it is likely to be called as ‘Shorts’. If everything goes according to company’s plans ‘Shorts’ is likely to be launched by the end of this year.

Similar to TikTok, Shorts will allow users to upload brief videos as feeds by using a mobile app and take advantage of licensed music that YouTube Music has in its catalogue, reports The Information.

In the past few years, the china-based video sharing social networking service TikTok has witnessed tremendous popularity. In fact, its success has initiated a race to launch short-video apps.

Similar to Youtube’s Shorts, six-second video platform Vine’s co-founder Dom Hofmann has also announced the release of ‘Byte’.

Byte has an uncanny resemblance with almost everything that made Vine unique, reports said.

Social media giant, Facebook too has jumped into the race of launching its own short-video sharing platform.

To take on TikTok’s growing popularity, Facebook-owned Instagram has launched a new video-music remix feature called “Reels”. This latest feature will let users make 15-second video clips set to music and share them as Stories.

In November last year, Facebook quietly released a stand-alone app called “Lasso” to compete with TikTok.

Google has also launched short-form video app Tangi which is focused on creativity and Do It Yourself (DIY) space. The app is a product from Google’s in-house incubator titled Area 120.