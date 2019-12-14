Chinese tech giant Xiaomi appears to have a new smart display display ‘Smart Display Speaker Pro 8’ that would take on the likes of Google Nest Hub and Amazon Echo Show 8. The smart display, which is speculated to debut as the XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 or Xiaomi Smart Display Speaker Pro 8, has been leaked online

According to the leaked box of the device, the device will come with high watt speakers with built-in bass boosters, DTS professional tuning and a high-performance audio amplifier from Texas Instruments, providing high efficiency, low distortion, and advanced multi-band dynamic response control algorithm, GizmoChina reported recently.

The report also suggests the pricing of Xiaomi’s smart display which is 599 Yuan (Rs 6,700 approx) and the company may launch the product soon as it recently passed the 3C certification in China.

If Xiaomi’s smart display arrives in India it would be competing with Google’s Nest Hub and Amazon Echo Show.

Google’s Nest Hub smart display is available in India at Rs 9,999. It comes with Google Assistant built-in, YouTube and live albums from Google Photos. Amazon also has its Echo Show smart displays in India starting at Rs 8,999.

(With input from agencies)