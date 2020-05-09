Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi may globally launch its latest custom Android skin MIUI 12 on May 19. The company had officially announced the MIUI 12 in late April alongside its Mi 10 youth smartphone.

Xiaomi revealed the launch date on its Twitter account with a simple math puzzle – the answer to which happens to be 19.

Since Xiaomi follows a different release schedule for the Chinese and Global versions of MIUI, the update schedule for global versions of eligible Xiaomi and Redmi phones will only be revealed on May 19.

As for the Indian variant of the MIUI 12, one can expect Xiaomi to release it sometime after the global launch. However, the developers have already begun recruiting beta testers for MIUI 12 in India.

MIUI 12 is based on Android 10 and will come with an updated Dark Mode 2.0, redesigned camera app, new always-on display themes, privacy options, new live wallpapers and more.

It also keeps a tab of apps abuse permissions and comes with a feature that will be loved by all hearing-impaired users, known as AI Calling, that transcribes calls for specifically targeted users.

Other than that, MIUI 12 also features advanced health monitoring tools such as tracking a user’s sleep cycle with as close to 96 per cent accuracy.

The camera app has also been updated to support the customized layout of buttons and various modes while new multi-tasking features such as window mode.