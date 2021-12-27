Xiaomi MIUI 13 to focus on system fluency, stability: Report

Xiaomi is reportedly planning to announce its next major version of user interface (UI) ‘MIUI 13’ alongside the Xiaomi 12 smartphone soon and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming version of MIUI would be focused mostly on smoothness as well as fluency.

The MIUI 13 will also have Focus Computing 2.0, liquid storage, and atomic memory, resulting in faster read and write times. In comparison to the previous version, the MIUI 13 will feature a 15 per cent to 52 per cent boost in system fluency.

In addition to the MIUI 13 system for smartphones, the company will also announce MIUI 13 for tablets. The company calls the MIUI 13 for tablets MIUI 13 Pad, reports GizChina.

MIUI 13 will also bring lots of changes that will greatly improve the user experience.

The update was earlier planned for the Mi MIX 4 release. However, the developers needed more time to improve the software.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 12 is said to sport a curved screen with a centre punch-hole for the selfie camera, 120 Hz refresh rate and “2K” resolution, dual speakers, and a triple rear camera system with a 50 MP main sensor from Samsung or Sony.

A recent report said that the vanilla model of Xiaomi 12 will feature support for 100W fast charging technology, which is unlike 120W fast charging technology that is included in Mi 10 Ultra and Mi 11T Pro among others.

The Xiaomi 12 will feature symmetrical stereo speaker grilles, likely on the top and bottom of each phone. The speakers on the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Ultra are placed asymmetrically – the top speaker is on the left side, the bottom one is on the right side.