Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Thursday launched a 55-inch screen, Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition in India priced at Rs 34,999. The newly launched device will be available on Mi.com, Amazon India and Mi Home from December 2. With this launch, the company is renewing its Mi TV 4X line up.

The TV features a 4K 10-bit HDR display paired with company’s in-house image processing algorithm “Vivid Picture Engine”. Also, enabling a truly immersive audio-visual experience are 20W speakers certified for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD.

“Powering Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition is Xiaomi’s indigenously designed PatchWall 2.0 UI with Android 9 Pie OS. PatchWall 2.0 brings an extensive library of 4K content with native support for Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar alongside 16 leading content partners and 7 live news channels across 7 languages,” the company said in a statement.

Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition comes with Google’s latest Android TV 9.0 bringing Google Assistant, YouTube, Chromecast, Google Play Store and data saver built-in.

According to the firm, prospective buyers who purchase Mi TVs on or till January 31, 2020 will be eligible for an Airtel DTH connection with 4 months subscription for Rs 1,800 as compared to the regular price of Rs 3,450.

