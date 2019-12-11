WhatsApp has withdrawn its support from several old mobile devices globally including Windows Phones and it will stop supporting such phones in a couple of months, Facebook said on Wednesday.

The users on Windows Phones will be locked out forever after December 31.

“WhatsApp will stop working on millions of phones in the next couple of months as the company withdraws support for some older mobile platforms,” Facebook said.

The company further said “From February 1, 2020, any iPhone running iOS 8 or older will no longer be supported, along with any Android device running version 2.3.7 or older.”

“Users of these operating systems are already unable to create new WhatsApp accounts or re-verify existing account,” Facebook said.

The social networking platform also added “furthermore, WhatsApp is withdrawing support for all Windows phones from December 31, 2019 — the same month that Microsoft ends support of its Windows 10 Mobile OS.”

In 2014 Social networking giant Facebook bought the online messaging app, WhatsApp for $19 billion and now it is aiming to integrate messaging service into its other services Messenger and Instagram.

(With input from agencies)