Western Digital unveils industry leading 22TB hard drive in India.

Western Digital (WD), a leader in storage solutions, announced on Tuesday that it is delivering in India its brand-new, industry-leading 22TB conventional magnetic recording (CMR) hard disc drives (HDDs), which are engineered for optimum power throughout a range of workloads.

The new Ultrastar DC HC570 HDD, according to the manufacturer, is perfectly timed for the Indian market given the country’s rapid data growth and subsequent data centre construction.

“We are excited to introduce the world’s first 22TB CMR HDD in India. We are constantly working to help address the capacity demands of the industry, as well as support the evolving economics of data centers for decades to come,” Khalid Wani, Senior Director, Sales, India, Western Digital, said in a statement.

Leveraging its unique OptiNAND, energy-assisted PMR (ePMR), ArmorCache and HelioSeal technologies, the company further expands its technology and areal density leadership, while delivering enhanced value by driving a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) for cloud service providers and enterprise customers.

“Our newly introduced 22TB drives will help our customers to efficiently store and access huge volumes of data while offering cost efficiencies and low TCO at scale,” said Jaganathan Chelliah, Senior Director, Marketing, India, Middle East and TIA, Western Digital.

With the recently concluded 5G spectrum auction, India expects the rollout of 5G services, which will further amplify data and cloud usage to create huge demand for high-capacity drives to reduce TCO, the company said.

