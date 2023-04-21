WatchGuard Technologies opens its office in Noida

WatchGuard Technologies, a global leader in unified cybersecurity, has expanded its presence in India by opening a new office in Noida.

WatchGuard’s Unified Security Platform brings together network security, endpoint protection, multi-factor authentication, and secure wi-fi with deployment and management via a single pane of glass.

WatchGuard launched its presence in Noida in 2018, with an engineering team focused on cloud development. Today, the team has grown to more than 100 employees who focus on an increasing spectrum of company functions including product management, DevOps, UX, IT, engineering, human resources, and others.

“Our growing presence in India has and will continue to be instrumental in accelerating the company’s innovation, as the R&D team there has made significant contributions to our efforts for building a scalable platform that elevates the practice of modern cybersecurity delivery for managed service providers,” said Prakash Panjwani, CEO, WatchGuard Technologies.

“We are excited to support the team’s continued growth in India by expanding our office space, and hiring across several functions to support our growth plans in 2023,” he said.

The company was founded in 1996 and has driven consistent innovation and growth in the cybersecurity space for more than 25 years. The company has operations in seven countries, with a direct presence in 21 countries, and employs more than 1,200 talented individuals worldwide.

“We are proud to have built a team in India that mirrors WatchGuard’s strong culture of teamwork and collaboration, and of caring for each other, our partners and customers,” said Awanti Singh, vice president and country operations manager of the India Center of Excellence at WatchGuard Technologies.

Today, the WatchGuard Unified Security Platform enables more than 17,000 security resellers and services providers to protect the environments, users, and networks of more than 250,000 businesses worldwide.