Chinese handset maker Vivo U20 has been launched in India as a successor to the Vivo V10. The latest Vivo phone sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a main 16-megapixel snapper, and it offers a 16-megapixel camera at the front as well for selfies.

The Vivo U20 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, which is claimed to bring a 25 percent boost over the Snapdragon 665 SoC at the heart of its predecessor. The device will be available in two variants 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB variants in Racing Black and Blaze Blue priced at Rs 10,990 and Rs 11,990, respectively.

According to the company, the U20 is manufactured at its Greater Noida facility. The smartphone will be available on Amazon.in and Vivo India E-Store starting November 28.

“After the great response that we received for U10 in India, we are excited to announce our second offering under the U-series portfolio, the Vivo U20. This new unstoppable performer will incorporate a differentiated offering at a great value, and offer best in class features in the sub-12k category,” Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said in a statement.

The Vivo U20 is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and a 5000mAh battery that comes with 18W fast charger inside the box. The U20 sports a 6.53 inch FHD+ ‘Halo Fullview Display’ with a 90.3 per cent screen to body ratio.

(With input from agencies)