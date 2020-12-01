Sony VAIO Laptops, once a highly popular laptop brand in the country, on Tuesday announced that it is “set to bring an incomparable yet seamless computing experience to the Indian market,” comeback will be unveiled as early as January.

VAIO aims to recapture its substantial market share and popularity among the Indian audiences yet again with Nexstgo. The license agreement between Nexstgo and Japan-based VAIO Corporation includes manufacturing, sales and marketing as well as servicing of VAIO laptops in Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Middle East markets and now in India.

“In coming January, the brand will officially unveil her first AMD model together with another model specially designed for modern office, and start selling from one of the leading e-commerce portal – Flipkart, then to further extend to other major retail channels,” Seema Bhatnagar, Regional Business Director (South Asia), RSD, Nexstgo, said in a statement.

VAIO Corporation was established on July 1, 2014, spinning off from Sony’s PC business. In February 2014, Sony announced its intention to sell its PC business operated under the VAIO brand to Japan Industrial Partners.

“With the launch, we aim to expand our distribution network in India and clock a phenomenal growth by 2020. We are honoured to be VAIO’s key partner, and work together with VAIO to rebuild her brand position in India,” Chung said.