Users lose audio from their old Instagram videos

Meta-owned Instagram has encountered a strange issue in which audio from videos posted on the platform some years ago has mysteriously vanished.

When users try to play audio in the video posted on the platform some years ago, it displays an error that says “video has no sound”.

The issue appears to affect videos posted before late 2014, reports The Verge.

Instagram users have reported that videos from 2014 and earlier (Instagram just implemented video functionality in 2013) have suddenly lost audio, with the videos still playing but without sound.

The issue occurs across the Android and iOS apps, as well as on the web.

However, Meta acknowledged the issue and said that it’s fixing the issue.

“We’re aware that a bug caused some people to have trouble accessing audio on older feed posts,” a Meta spokesperson Seine Kim was quoted as saying.

“The issue is being resolved, and we apologise for the inconvenience,” she added.

Meanwhile, Instagram has shared a number of improvements to reels, feed photos, carousels, and stories, as well as new insights to help creators better understand how their content is performing.

The company is testing the ability for users to scale, crop and rotate individual clips. The company is also adding 10 new English text-to-speech voices to choose from, available in select countries. Users can now show their creativity with six new text fonts and styles available in hundreds of languages.