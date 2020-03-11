Considering the persistent fear around the coronavirus outbreak, Uber Technologies have reportedly notified their passengers and drivers that it may temporarily suspend their accounts if they are tested positive for the deadly virus or have been exposed to it.

A Reuters report issued on Wednesday stated that the company had already set up a team to support public health authorities in their response to the epidemic.

“We have a dedicated global team, guided by the advice of a consulting public health expert, working to respond in every market where we operate around the world,” Uber was quoted as saying in the report.

The company has laid out its detailed policy on the coronavirus on its website, outlining the initiatives it has taken so far.

“We’ve already helped drivers in some affected areas, and we’re working to quickly implement this worldwide,” the company said.

As per the report Uber last month suspended as many as 240 accounts of its users in Mexico as they may have come in contact with virus-infected people.

Last week, the company had announced compensation to its drivers and delivery people who were diagnosed with the coronavirus or were placed in quarantine.

