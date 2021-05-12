Twitter on Wednesday said it has launched new state-specific COVID-19 pages in India that surface the latest Tweets from people asking for SOS resources, as well as those offering help.

The micro-blogging platform currently has seven state-specific pages available in the places hardest hit by Covid-19 Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Punjab.

“You will find bi-lingual Tweets on these pages in both English and the official state language,” the company said in an update.

“We are partnering with news and media organisations as well as journalists across India to bring the latest, most credible news about Covid-19 to your timeline,” Twitter added.

Developers in India are building creative tools and apps using the Twitter API to help people source information about medical services, oxygen, medicines, food, and more.

“We’ve been working closely with developers to ensure their services are able to have the widest impact, and reach the most people while operating in compliance with Twitter’s developer policies,” the company added.

“These tools, built using the Twitter API, make use of Twitter’s Advanced Search functionality by providing easy-to-use filters that help people navigate Tweets about COVID-19 in real-time by applying location filters or other search parameters,” the company said.