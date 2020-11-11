With the ongoing pandemic and rising new coronavirus cases across the country, Twitter India decided to illuminate festive conversations this Diwali with its newly launched #HappyDiwali emoji.

The emoji is a lit-up Diya extended out on a palm, and its flame sparkles when one switches to the Lights Out dark mode.

Users can activate the emoji by using following hashtags: #LightUpALife, #EkZindagiKaroRoshan, #HappyDiwali, #HappyDeepavali, #Diwali, #Deepavali, #दिवाली, #दीपावली, #शुभदीपावली, #શુભદિવાળી, #शुभदीपावळी, #শুভদীপাবলি, #ਦਿਵਾਲੀਮੁਬਾਰਕ, #ଶୁଭ ଦୀପାବଳି, #దీపావళిశుభాకాంక్షలు, #தீபாவளிநல்வாழ்த்துக்கள், #ದೀಪಾವಳಿಹಬ್ಬದಶುಭಾಷಯಗಳು, #ദീപാവലിആശംസകള്‍.

In a Twitter post, the social media giant on Tuesday said, “We know you care, so #LightUpALife and #EkZindagiKaroRoshan. This Diwali, bring a smile to someone’s face or spread cheer with this new emoji, tag someone and say nothing.”

We know you care, so #LightUpALife and #EkZindagiKaroRoshan. This Diwali, bring a smile to someone’s face or spread cheer with this new emoji, tag someone and say nothing. pic.twitter.com/sM9cDAa8eA — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) November 10, 2020

The company says that with the new diya emoji, it is encouraging people to make a positive change and #LightUpALife through thoughtful words and actions.

Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director, Twitter India, said, “Lately, many people are coming forward on Twitter to help others and drive more authentic, meaningful and positive conversations. The uncertainties of the year have certainly moved the focus from ‘me’ to ‘we’, thus stimulating sentiments of gratitude and thankfulness towards one’s offline and online communities. This Diwali, as people come together in celebration, be it physically or virtually, with our new emoji we want to encourage them to continue to #LightUpALife with positive conversations and acts of kindness.”