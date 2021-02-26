With an aim to bring book readers and authors a step closer, Twitter has introduced ‘Threads’ that will allow the latter to tell a long-form story.

Twitter Threads can be used to share information about their upcoming books, seminars, or even interesting excerpts and anecdotes, which are longer than 280 characters.

It will connect all their Tweets to form one cohesive stream. Authors can either Tweet the full thread all together or Tweet by Tweet over time.

Now through Revue, a Twitter company, authors can also create and share more curated, long-form content through newsletters. All they need to do is to simply sign up using your Twitter login on Revue and start creating a newsletter for free.

Authors can stay connected with their readers on Twitter by following these simple yet impactful tips.

Retweet with a comment

To provide additional context to the readers, authors can Retweet with comment Tweets of their #WritingCommunity members. They can even add additional text, images, GIFs, or videos to a Retweet with this feature. Take a cue from Chitra B. Divakaruni (@cdivakaruni) who responded to her followers by Retweeting with a comment.

Make an announcement

Authors can also share updates with their fans on Twitter ranging from book tours to cover reveals in order to create excitement and help them stay informed about the latest projects. Just the way Ashwin Sanghi (@ashwinsanghi) is keeping his followers posted on his first chapter of ‘Crafting a Bestseller’.

Good News! My first Chapter on 'Crafting a Bestseller' is now available on the @graphyapp! Use any payment method and get a 2 weeks trial at just 249/- by using my referral code ‘ashwinsanghi’!! Click here: https://t.co/peTWxBSdLP pic.twitter.com/ECMwwY5grc — Ashwin Sanghi (@ashwinsanghi) January 27, 2021

Share your interviews

At the time of a book release, fans want to know everything about it and the writing process behind the creation. Authors can Tweet links to their articles, videos or podcasts so that fans can follow along and learn more about their work.

On that note, catch up with Novoneel Chakraborty (@novoxeno) in his live session?

Share what you’re Reading

Users can now share their what they are reading, they can also share their to be read (TBR) pile. It can all be done by tagging the Twitter handle names of the authors or publishing houses in a photo, or maybe host a Twitter Poll to invite readers to vote on what to read next while asking them to share titles that are on their TBR list. Here’s what Nikita Singh (@singh_nikita) recommends—

I have a lot of things to say about Fredrik Backman’s Anxious People, but what I really want to tell you is: sometimes all you need is a really good cry. Or ten. I definitely didn’t cry more than ten times reading this book. You should read it too. 💯 pic.twitter.com/aiOusu35qI — Nikita Singh (@singh_nikita) January 16, 2021

Include more than one image in a single Tweet

Users can Tweet one to four images at a time, so make the most of this feature and add some visual appeal to your timeline by sharing the moments that are most important to them or thoughts that they connect with. This is how Preeti Shenoy (@preetishenoy) does it.

Be selective about who you share your misfortunes with 👇🏽 #sundayvibes #SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/hTzQI8Y6Fz — Preeti Shenoy (@preetishenoy) January 17, 2021

Such steps will help well-known indie and upcoming authors Tweet chat with readers, as well as, share important updates with their fans on the service.