Toshiba India to power Evage's electric vans with its batteries.

Toshiba India on Tuesday signed a deal with Indian EV startup EVage to supply its SCiB rechargeable lithium-ion cells to power the next 10,000 EVage electric commercial vehicles.

With this agreement, EVage has become the first company in the world to use Toshiba’s SCiB technology for delivery vans.

EVage is a key supplier of electric vans to global companies like Amazon and India’s largest logistics company, Delhivery, among others.

“We would like to contribute to realise Carbon Neutral society in India and highly appreciate EVage’s ability to materialize the performance of Toshiba’s product with its unique features of safety, long life and rapid charge,” Shuichi Ito, Managing Director, Toshiba India, said in a statement.

“Toshiba India will provide advanced solutions by utilising the unique characteristics of SCiB rechargeable lithium-ion cells to help create a Carbon Neutral India,” he added.

The ‘battery pack technology’ of EVage has ultra-stable and rapid charging capabilities with 100 per cent charge within 20 minutes, safe for full operation to 65 degree celsius, and is extremely tolerant to impacts with a low risk of thermal runaway.

“Our electric commercial vehicles are a game changer for their logistics fleets. Since 2014 we’ve been developing a flexible automotive platform that can deliver zero emissions and high uptime to take our customers to new levels of operating efficiency,” said Inderveer Singh, Founder & CEO, EVage.