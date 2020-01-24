With an aim to curb catfishing, popular dating application Tinder is rolling out a photo verification service, which it says will help ensure every match is who they say they are.

“Every day, millions of our members trust us to introduce them to new people, and we are dedicated to building innovative safety features powered by best-in-class technology that meet the needs of today’s daters,” said Elie Seidman, CEO of Tinder said in a statement on Thursday.

The feature allows members to self-authenticate by taking a series of guided selfies, which are later compared to existing profile pictures using ‘human-assisted AI technology’. The company didn’t clear whether members would have to update their verification on a regular basis to account for change in appearance.

Once verified, profiles will display a blue checkmark so members can trust their authenticity.

The feature is currently testing in select markets and will continue becoming more widely available throughout 2020.

Additionally, Tinder has also announced a partnership with safety app Noonlight to give US-based users free access to the app. In addition, it will debut a safety center that makes members aware of new security features. It also helps these users to make smart decisions regarding online dating.

(With input from agencies)