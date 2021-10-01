Tesla reportedly suing former customers for defamation in China

Electric vehicle company Tesla is reportedly suing two former customers for defamation over comments they have made about the automotive brand in China.

According to a new report from the South China Morning Post, the electric vehicle company issuing Han Chao, a former Tesla owner, for defamation over critical posts he made on social media.

“Han has been spreading his words through a series of online and offline actions leading the public to have a negative impression of Tesla, causing damage to the company’s reputation,” Tesla wrote in a complaint.

Han’s issues with Tesla started after he bought a used Tesla Model S directly from the company in May 2019, reports Elected.

Tesla reportedly listed the car as having “no major accidents, no structural damage and had never been in a fire or flood”.

A few months later, the vehicle shut down while driving. The customer wanted a new car, but Tesla only offered to replace the malfunctioning parts.

Han had the vehicle evaluated by a third party who found evidence that the entire C-pillar had been replaced, which would contradict Tesla’s previous statement.

The customer decided to sue Tesla over the issue, and he won compensation of 1 million yuan ($155,000) as the court sided with him.

Han continued to make comments about his experience with Tesla on social media, and now Tesla appears to be fighting back against those comments through this new defamation lawsuit.

Tesla seeks up to $650,000 for defamation and demands an apology, the report said.

Separately, Tesla is also reportedly suing for defamation Zhang Yazhou, the daughter of a Tesla owner who was involved in an accident that she blamed on Tesla.