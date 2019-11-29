Tesla’s newly launched Cybertruck, the company’s first electric pickup truck, has surely grabbed media as well as gamers’ attention—majorly because of its SpaceX stainless steel body and armoured glass windows—and now the Cybertruck has made its way into the world of blockchain gaming.

The electric pickup truck will soon be seen in the Battle Racers, an upcoming arcade-style racing game, under the title ‘Guerilla Cyber’.

[5 DAYS UNTIL SEASON 1 SALE] Though already revealed live on stage by @elonmusk himself, here’s the newest addition to the Battle Racers fleet.🏎 We bring you: the Guerilla Cyber! Definitely built to last with its hardened steel shell, but there’s always room for improvement.😉 pic.twitter.com/7CkNT7a6w5 — Battle Racers (@BattleRacers) November 27, 2019

The game Battle Racers was launched on November 25 and its season one sale goes live on December 2. The Guerilla Cyber will also be on sale for the players.

This is not the first time that the worlds of gaming, crypto and Musk have merged. Previously, Tesla CEO’s Crypto Flamethrower appeared in Borderlands 3 after Gearbox’s CEO appreciated the idea.

