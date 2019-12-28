Tesla chief Elon Musk said the transportation tunnel on which his startup Boring Co. is working in Las Vegas is likely to become operational by next year.

“These would be road tunnels for zero emissions vehicles only — no toxic fumes is the key. Really, just an underground road, but limited to EVs (from all auto companies). This is not in place of other solutions, eg light rail, but supplemental to them,” said Musk on Friday as he shared some insights about his $48.7 million subterranean transit project.

This is company’s second major project other than the mile-long test tunnel in Hawthorne, California. Pit construction and other preliminary works on the Las Vegas project started in September.

The hyperloop tunnel would allow commuters to ride in Tesla electric vehicles from one side of the sprawling convention center to the other end in one minute.

(With input from agencies)